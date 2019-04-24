Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app

The Madras High Court's Bench on Wednesday lifted the ban on video mobile application TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, subject to certain conditions.

Deciding the case filed by Muthukumar, the bench vacated its interim order banning the app, subject to conditions that pornographic videos will not be uploaded on it, failing with the contempt of court proceedings would begin.

Early this month, the high court, on a petition filed by the advocate, issued an interim order to the banning downloading of the app in and restricted the media from telecasting videos taken using the app.

The high court had passed an interim order banning the app citing inappropriate and pornographic content.

Tamil Nadu's Minister had earlier said that the state would write to the seeking a ban on the app in

The high court had appointed as an to the court.

On an appeal filed by the Chinese company, the Supreme Court, on April 22, asked the to decide on TikTok's plea for an interim relief by April 24, failing which the ban imposed on the mobile app will stand lifted.

The apex court had refused to pass any order in the matter.

