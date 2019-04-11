Maharashtra: 13.70 per cent voting by 11 a.m.

A healthy 13.70 per cent average voting was recorded till 11 a.m. in Maharashtra's seven Lok Sabha constituencies on Wednesday, an official said.
The highest voting - 18.01 per cent - was notched in Gadchiroli-Chimur and the lowest - 9.82 per cent - was seen in Ramtek.
The other constituencies' figures are: Nagpur (17.56 per cent) Wardha (15.7), Bhandara-Gondiya (12.20), Yavatmal-Washim (12.06) and Chandrapur (10.86).
A total electorate of 1.30 crore is eligible to vote for 116 candidates in these seven constituencies on Thursday.
