Maharashtra: 13.70 per cent voting by 11 a.m.

A healthy 13.70 per cent average voting was recorded till 11 a.m. in Maharashtra's seven constituencies on Wednesday, an said.

The highest voting - 18.01 per cent - was notched in Gadchiroli-Chimur and the lowest - 9.82 per cent - was seen in Ramtek.

The other constituencies' figures are: (17.56 per cent) Wardha (15.7), Bhandara-Gondiya (12.20), Yavatmal-Washim (12.06) and Chandrapur (10.86).

A total electorate of 1.30 crore is eligible to vote for 116 candidates in these seven constituencies on Thursday.

