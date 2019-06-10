Maharashtra pays glowing tributes to Girish Karnad

Leaders from across political parties in on Monday paid warm tributes to the acclaimed actor, stage and film personality, Karnad, who was born in Raigad, and passed away earlier in the day in Bengaluru.

Chief said "the country has lost a towering, multi-faceted artiste" in the passing of

Describing Jnanpith winner and multi-lingual scholar Karnad, Fadnavis said he was astute in literature, theatre and films besides being an intellectual personality straddling different fields.

Over the years, he was honoured with some of the highest awards in different fields and renowned for his contributions including "Yayati", "Tughlaq", "Nagmandala", "Hayavadan", "Samskara", "Vamsha Vriksha" which brought him laurels.

Born in Matheran, in district of Maharashtra, Karnad's works connected ancient Puranic tales with contemporary issues and inspired people to think on them, said Fadnavis in his tributes.

"In Karnad's demise, we have lost a sensitive artiste with a deep understanding of social issues in the country," said

Nationalist Party senior and former Deputy Chief said the "outstanding contributions of to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered".

Navnirman Sena said Karnad's greatest contribution was to "weave together history and mythology and create an incredible momentum to highlight issues of contemporary India".

"He never wavered from taking a firm stand on any issue. Such accomplished and gifted artistes come rare and his presence will be deeply missed," Thackeray said.

and former said: "We have lost a true voice of dissent, torch-bearer for the freedom of arts and expression, and an who not just played various roles, but actually lived in it."

and called "a great playwright and actor, more importantly a dedicated socio-political activist against religious fundamentalism" known for multiculturalism and free speech.

Congress and former said "Karnad was a fine actor, a simple man and a great artist" with whom she was fortunate to work in the Tamil-Hindi blockbuster, "Kadalan".

Terming him as "truly one of his kind," said Karnad's demise will be an unparalleled loss to Indian literature, theatre and film fraternity, and his legacy proudly reflects what he believed in with utmost integrity and impeccable honesty.

