Multi-lingual actor, Jnanpith winner Girish Karnad dead (2nd Lead)

Jnanpith award winner, multi-lingual actor, well-known theatre personality and noted playwriter passed away here on Monday, an said. He was 81.

" died at his home at around 8.30 a.m. due to age-related symptoms," an in the Chief Minister's office told IANS.

The veteran is survived by his son Raghu, a

According to a family source, succumbed to multi-organ failure at his residence at Lavelle Road in the city's upscale locality near the famous Cubbon Park.

In a career spanning six decades, Karnad acted mostly in Kannada and Hindi films, which were in mainstream and off-beat genres. He also featured in television serials, including the famous "Malgudi Days", based on the works of renowned Indian English author,

Born on May 19, 1938 at Matheran near then (Mumbai) and educated at Sirsi in Karnataka's coastal town, Karnad composed many plays and acted in some of them such as "Tughlaq" and "Hayavadana".

His last play "Rakshasa Tangadi", was published last year.

Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, H.D. Kumaraswamy, former and Janata Dal-Secular supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda have offered their condolences.

--IANS

fb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)