Miss you dad: Priyanka on father's death anniversary

On her father Ashok Chopra's sixth death anniversary, Indian posted a throwback photograph of him and said that she misses him inexplicably.

on Monday posted the photograph on where she is seen sitting on a tree and her father standing besides her.

"Six years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you. I miss you dad. Inexplicably," the "Isn't It Romantic" star captioned the image.

Ashok died after battling cancer in 2013. A doctor by profession, he retired from the in 1997 as The and her father were very close, and she even has a tattoo inked on her right wrist that reads: "Daddy's li'l girl".

On the film front, will next be seen in Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" and has also signed up for a project with

--IANS

dc/sim/ksk

