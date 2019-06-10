Bengali film fraternity laments Girish Karnad's death

The Bengali film fraternity on Monday mourned the death of award winner Karnad and took to remembering the stalwart's contributions.

Karnad died at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81.

"Playwright, actor, scholar, an inspiring personality with brilliant intellect wit and humour, my earliest remembrance of Karnad being an eternal favourite - Swami's father in Malgudi Days. Farewell to an institution - you seldom come across such profound people nowadays," tweeted National award-winning of 'Mayurakshi' fame.

seen alongside in 'Kahani' lamented the demise of an alternative voice amidst tmainstream cinema.

"We grew up with your films and plays! Will always remember you as an alternative, progressive voice amidst the mainstream din. #RIPGirishKarnad," he wrote.

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee shared a "Rest in peace #GirishKarnad" message on his page.

known for films like "Autograph" and "Chotushkone" spoke about Karnad's achievements.

"Apart from being an in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', he also coincidentally won the Sahitya Academy, Sahitya Natak Academy, Jnanpith, National Award, Filmfare, Padmashri and Padma Bhushan," Mukherji tweeted.

Riddhi Sen, who grabbed nationwide attention with his role in "Nagarkirtan", expressed grief and anger at the stalwart's demise.

"Very true, he is also the person who defines and changed modern Kannada playwriting forever. Deeply, deeply saddened. Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light," Sen wrote.

