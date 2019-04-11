Maharashtra polling starts, RSS top brass vote

Voting started at 7 am for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra on Thursday amidst tight security, officials said.
Among the early bird voters were RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Suresh Bhaiayyaji Joshi at a school in Nagpur.
To beat the heat, many voters had queued up early at polling stations in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ramtek, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Bhandara-Gondiya seats to vote.
--IANS
qn/vin/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU