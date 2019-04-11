JUST IN
Maharashtra polling starts, RSS top brass vote

IANS  |  Nagpur 

Voting started at 7 am for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra on Thursday amidst tight security, officials said.

Among the early bird voters were RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Suresh Bhaiayyaji Joshi at a school in Nagpur.

To beat the heat, many voters had queued up early at polling stations in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ramtek, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Bhandara-Gondiya seats to vote.

Thu, April 11 2019. 07:42 IST

