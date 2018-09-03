Mahesh Bhatt excited about 'Jalebi'

Filmmaker Bhatt says "Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love" tells a story about how to live in an age of bewilderment.

Backed by Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the is scheduled to release on October 12, a statement to IANS said.

Bhatt said: 'Jalebi' tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them."

The also marks the debut of Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like "Qubool Hai", "Veera" and reality show "Bigg Boss". It also features and debutant Varun Mitra.

It is directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

--IANS

sug/anp/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)