JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Baghdad 'astonished' by report of Iran moving missiles to Iraq

Business Standard

Sofia Richie rocks low-key look

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Model Sofia Richie kept things casual in cargo pants and a fitted white vest for a cook-off.

Richie attended the Malibu cook-off on Saturday for some carnival fun, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She paired her baggy trousers with a tight fitting white vest, attempting to go incognito by donning a baseball cap.

She wore her brunette hair pulled back under her cap and accessorised with eye-catching earrings.

--IANS

nn/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 05:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements