Directing was nerve-wrecking experience: Idris Elba

Elba says directing his first movie "Yardie" was a "nerve-wrecking" experience.

"'Yardie' is a small project. It's not designed to be a big money-making film. Of course, this is a business and I want to be proud of it. I think there's a misconception that the higher you get, the less the success matters. That's not true," Elba told newspaper.

"Are you kidding me? I've directed this thing. I've conjured it and to watch it go out into the public domain is great. I mean, it's nerve-wrecking. But I can cover up my nerves by just ploughing on," he added.

"Yardie" is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Victor Headley, which tells the story of a young Jamaican who is sent to to facilitate a drug deal.

Elba has been determined to avoid glamourising violence in the new movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "There's a lot of in the book that I was nervous about portraying on screen because of the type of violence it is.

"I had to ask, ' I saying about this? I saying about this culture?' The term 'yardie' is a derogatory term in the first place. So the I wanted was I wanted to feel like I've just gone to I wanted to I feel like I'm in the 1980s."

--IANS

dc/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)