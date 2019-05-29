JUST IN
Major fire in Kolkata, none injured

IANS  |  Kolkata 

A major fire broke out in a bamboo store house in Kolkata's Park Circus area on Wednesday but no one has been injured, a fire official said.

"The fire spread quickly as there were inflammable material in the area," the official said.

Fifteen fire tenders battled the flames.

Wed, May 29 2019. 15:38 IST

