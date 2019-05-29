Woman among 3 nabbed for smuggling arms in Tripura

-
Three people, including a woman, were arrested here on Wednesday by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel for smuggling pistols and ammunition, an official said.
Acting on a tip-off, the RPF personnel arrested Larence Debbarma, 28, Binod Debbarma, 29, and a tribal woman, Soilo Rani Chakma, 33, who were travelling in the Agartala-bound Deoghar Express from the Agartala railway station.
Five pistols, six loaded magazines, cash, two mobile phones and an ATM card were recovered from Chakma, an RPF official said.
Chakma, a resident of Natun Bazar in southern Tripura, boarded the train from Lumding (Nagaon district in Assam) to deliver the pistols and other material to two tribal youths.
"We are interrogating the detainees before handing them over to GRP (Government Railway Police)," the official said.
