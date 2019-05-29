Woman among 3 nabbed for smuggling arms in Tripura

Three people, including a woman, were arrested here on Wednesday by (RPF) personnel for pistols and ammunition, an said.

Acting on a tip-off, the RPF personnel arrested Larence Debbarma, 28, Binod Debbarma, 29, and a tribal woman, Soilo Rani Chakma, 33, who were travelling in the Agartala-bound Deoghar Express from the Agartala railway station.

Five pistols, six loaded magazines, cash, two and an card were recovered from Chakma, an RPF said.

Chakma, a resident of Natun Bazar in southern Tripura, boarded the train from Lumding ( district in Assam) to deliver the pistols and other material to two tribal youths.

"We are interrogating the detainees before handing them over to GRP (Government Railway Police)," the said.

