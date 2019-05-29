ESIC scam: Scores illegally availed maternity leave benefits

A Pandora's Box seems to have opened in the infamous maternity leave scam unravelling at the (ESIC) regional office in Faridabad's Sector 16 in

An ongoing investigation reveals that scores, not dozens, of women employees of private sector companies linked to the Corporation availed insurance and other Maternity Leave benefits, no less than four times a year, and in some cases even more, by declaring fake deliveries.

This was done by submitting forged medical reports in connivance with contractors and departmental officers at the ESIC.

Maternity Leave is paid holiday of 26 weeks.

The preliminary probe in the scam was launched after an of the ESIC revealed a dozen such cases in a year. The case, unearthed by IANS last week, is being probed by the at the in

Following the new revelation, the scope of the inquiry has been expanded from three years to cover the past six years.

Top sources in the said the benefits could have been exploited in other regions of the country as well and to expose that the scope of the probe had been widened.

The sources said so far six employees and three officials have been suspended and a task force had been set up to probe the scam.

