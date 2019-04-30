Malan, Duckket in for Ireland, Pakistan series

and have been added to the England squad for the upcoming ODI against and the one-off T20I against while has been added to the squad for the five-match ODI series against

The changes have been made after England selectors withdrew from the squads for the bilateral series and the upcoming in the wake of a report which revealed that the 30-year-old had failed a second recreational drug test.

Twenty eight-year-old Vince, who has been in scintillating form of late, having aggregated 490 runs from five One-Day Cup games this season, is expected to replace Hales in squad.

Meanwhile, Jason Roy, who is suffering with a back spasm, has been ruled out for the ODI and the lone T20I against He will not travel to with the rest of the squad and continue to receive treatment before meeting up with squad ahead of the five-match ODI series starting at the Oval on May 8.

England will face in Malahide on Friday before taking on Pakistan at Cardiff's on Sunday.

England Squad for Ireland ODI and Pakistan T20I: Eoin Morgan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Vince, David Willey

England Squad for Pakistan ODIs: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

--IANS

aak/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)