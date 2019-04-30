Duckett, Malan added in England squad for Ireland, Pakistan series

-
England have added Ben Duckett and Dawid Malan to the squad for the one-off ODI against Ireland and T20I versus Pakistan.
Duckett had smashed two ODI half-centuries against Bangladesh in 2016, which earned him four Test caps. Malan on his T20I debut against South Africa in 2017 scored 78 off 44 balls. Later in the year, Malan raised his bat after registering his maiden Test ton against Australia at Perth.
Jason Roy has been ruled out from the squads due to a back spasm. The Surrey batsman will continue to receive treatment before meeting up with the squad ahead of the ODI series against Pakistan. Mark Wood has been dropped and will play for Durham in two One-Day Cup matches before joining the ODI squad in London next week.
Meanwhile, James Vince, already in both the squads, has been named in the squad for five-match ODI series against Pakistan.
England have been forced to make changes in the squads due to a number of matters outside of their control, with Alex Hales dropped after copping a 21-day ban for failing a second drugs test. With Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow given rest, Ben Foakes has been included as a reserve keeper.
Following are the updated squads:
Seventeen-man squad for five ODIs against Pakistan: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Thirteen-man squad for one-off ODI against Ireland and T20I versus Pakistan: Eoin Morgan (c), Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Vince, David Willey.
England will take on Ireland on May 3, followed by series against Pakistan, beginning May 5. The Eoin Morgan-led side will meet Australia and Afghanistan in the World Cup warm-ups, before opening its campaign against South Africa in the curtain raiser at The Oval on May 30.
