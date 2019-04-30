IPL 2019 is stepping stone for World Cup: Warner

signed off his (IPL) 2019 journey in a grand fashion by scoring a brilliant 81 to help (SRH) beat by 45 runs, here on Monday.

Warner, who alongside Steve Smith, was handed a 12-month ban by Australia for their role in ball-tampering in last year, made a remarkable comeback to competitive cricket, scoring 692 runs in this IPL season, before heading home for preparations.

Warner's knock at the helped take a step closer towards qualifying for the playoffs as they now have 12 points from 12 games.

The left-handed Australian, who is currently the leading run scorer in IPL 2019, said he just backed his natural instincts and kept it simple.

"It's obviously great to get out there and do your job properly. We've got a great deck to bat on. The ground staff has worked tirelessly to prepare good wickets and then it's about going back to basics and backing your instincts," said Warner in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I think it just goes back to being still a batsman. I get the tendency to move around a bit if there have been a few dots. But I have worked hard over the last few months. The game plan is to back yourself, just back your natural game," he added.

He also said that during the 12-month ban, he just tried to be the best father and the best husband in the aftermath of the career-threatening ball-tampering episode.

Warner scored a total of eight half centuries and a century in the 12 matches he played this IPL season for the Sunrisers.

While predicting high scores in the upcoming slated to be held in England and from May 30, the 32-year-old said he was looking forward to the prestigious quadrennial event.

"This World Cup, you'll see some high scores. Hopefully the ball won't swing as much. Obviously England are the home team and they're great. We're the world champions. I'm sure it'll be great," said Warner.

"I am looking forward to it and the IPL was a stepping stone to that," he added.

will next face Mumbai Indians on their home turf on Thursday.

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)