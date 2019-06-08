Maldives government confers 'Rule of Nishan Izzudheen' on Modi

The government on Saturday conferred on its highest honour for foreign dignitaries -- 'Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen'. Modi received the award at a ceremony held at the President's office in Male.

According to a statement, the award was a recognition of the many services Modi has performed to cement the longstanding, amicable ties between and the Maldives, and for the assistance the continues to provide to the under Modi's stewardship.

The award has earlier been given to Duke of Edinburgh in 1972, of South Korea in 1984, Commonwealth in 1989, of in 2009

and of Palestine in 2013 among others.

Modi arrived in earlier in the day, for his first foreign visit after his re-election.

