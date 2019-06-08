Congress alleges land scam involving Patanjali in Haryana

The on Saturday alleged that the group has acquired over 400 acres of land in the Aravalli region in Haryana's and demanded immediate inquiry into the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, said: "A land scam worth crores of rupees has been unearthed in Kot village in Those involved include the group owned by Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna."

Khera said that 400 acres of land have been taken away from the villagers by one "This land comes under the which cannot be used for farming or any other purpose. It can only be used for forestation," Khera said.

The said that represented a company named which was controlled by Acharya Balkrishna.

"Regulatory filings of 2016-17 show that Herbo Ved Gram was owned by In 2017-18, 99 per cent of its shares were transferred to Acharya Balkrishna. This company has purchased land in Kot village as is mentioned in regulatory filings," Khera said.

The Congress further said that one cannot purchase or sell land in that region or use the land for any commercial purpose.

"But it was done via power of Herbo Ved Gram's revenue is Rs 60,000 while it has spent Rs 16.77 crore, out of which Rs 15.50 crore was paid as advance for the land," Khera said.

He also claimed that there was another company named which was involved in the matter. "As per 2016-17 records, this company was owned by and later it belonged to Acharya Balkrishna," Khera said, adding that the company had two directors -- and -- who were the sister and of Praveen Kumar Sharma, respectively.

Pointing out the relationship between one of the directors and Ramdev, Khera said, " is the of and broadcasting network, both part of Ramdev's television empire."

The Congress said that while a case was going on in the District Collectorate to take this land back, the authorities gave orders for consolidation in February this year.

"Both things cannot happen at the same time," he said.

Khera further alleged that attempts were being made to bend the rules to favour the companies owned by Patanjali.

"We are putting all the papers in front of you and appealing to the government to order an inquiry into the matter immediately," Khera said.

He also said that accountability should be fixed and those involved should be probed.

--IANS

aks/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)