Mamata again appeals Bengal doctors to end strike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday again appealed to the agitating junior doctors in the state-run hospitals to end their strike and normalise medical services.
She said the state government was ready to take all the necessary measures to ensure the doctors' security and that no administrative action will be initiated against the agitating medicos.
--IANS
mgr/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
