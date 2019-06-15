Ghaziabad doctors to hold one-day strike on Monday

Doctors in Ghaziabad will go on a one-day strike from Monday to express solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal, it was announced on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference, the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) local unit chief D.P. Singh said that they had decided to observe a day's strike from 6 a.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
He said the token strike will include private and public sector medical practitioners.
If the Bengal doctors are not provided security, this strike may become indefinite, Singh added.
