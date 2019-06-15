Healthcare services paralysed for second day in Delhi

continued to remain paralysed for the second consecutive day in the national capital with the members of the Doctors Association (FORDA) launching its strike on Saturday.

Doctors from various hospitals, including (RML), GB Pant Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, (DDUH), Ambedkar Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Instutute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) and Hindu Rao Hospital, among others, went on strike in solidarity with the striking doctors in

"We have launched an agitation in solidarity with the doctors assaulted by patient parties in We want immediate arrest of the persons who assaulted the junior doctors there. We also want the government to implement a Central Protection Act for the doctors," FORDA told IANS, adding that if required, the CRPF should be deployed to ensure the safety of the doctors across the country.

"OPD, wards and other routine operations are non-functional. However, emergency services such as casualty, and will not be hampered," he added.

Meanwhile, the Doctors Association (RDA) of the (AIIMS) and called off its day-long strike announced in support of the protesting medicos in

Announcing the decision, the RDA gave an ultimatum of 48 hours to meet the demands of the protesting doctors in her state.

" issues an ultimatum of 48 hours to the to meet the demands of the striking doctors there, failing which we will be forced to resort to an indefinite strike at AIIMS, We hope that our colleagues across the nation will join us in this hour of need," read a statement issued by the RDA.

The doctors associated with the Association, however, said that they would continue to wear red-stained bandages and helmets as a sign of protest.

The ultimatum came a day after Banerjee gave the protesting doctors in her state four hours to withdraw their strike and return to work or vacate the hostels.

