Mamata condemns attack on Kejriwal, flays BJP

Condemning the assault on in the national capital, his counterpart on Saturday said the (BJP) had "lost the election" and was "making desperate attempts" by maligning and attacking the opposition.

"Political vandalism. Political goondaism. Political vendetta. Maligning and attacking Opposition leaders show that the BJP have lost the election and are making desperate attempt (sic). We condemn the attack on @ArvindKejriwal. We are all with you, Arvind," Banerjee said on

The (AAP) convenor, campaigning for party candidate in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area, was slapped by a man soon after the had boarded an open jeep to participate in a roadshow.

AAP workers and supporters grabbed the alleged attacker and handed him over to the police.

--IANS

bdc/kr/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)