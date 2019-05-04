Mamata condemns attack on Kejriwal, flays BJP

Condemning the assault on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had "lost the election" and was "making desperate attempts" by maligning and attacking the opposition.
"Political vandalism. Political goondaism. Political vendetta. Maligning and attacking Opposition leaders show that the BJP have lost the election and are making desperate attempt (sic). We condemn the attack on @ArvindKejriwal. We are all with you, Arvind," Banerjee said on Twitter.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, campaigning for party candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area, was slapped by a man soon after the Chief Minister had boarded an open jeep to participate in a roadshow.
AAP workers and supporters grabbed the alleged attacker and handed him over to the police.
