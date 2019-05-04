Campaign ends for five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

Campaigning for five Lok Sabha seats -- Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, and Saran -- concluded on Saturday for the fifth phase of the seven-phased elections on May 6.

Nearly three-week long canvassing saw intense campaigning by top leaders of the ruling NDA and opposition grand alliance as well as Left parties and the While the (United), the and the (LJP) are part of the NDA; the Rashtriya (RJD), the Congress, the RLSP, the HAM and the VIP have formed grand allaince.

Amid the political war of words creeped in some personal attacks by various leaders. For the NDA, Narendra Modi, and along with other star politicians, spearhead the campaign.

For the grand alliance, Rahul Gandhi, former Minister and the of opposition Tejashwi Yadav (both RJD), chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, former kept the campaigning scene hot.

It's more or less direct contest between the NDA and the grand alliance, except in where a rebel candidate has made the contest triangular.

The prominent candidates in the fray are (RJD, Saran), father in law of Lalu Prasad's elder son He is taking on senior BJP and former Union Minister

In Muzaffarpur, sitting is caught in a tough battle with Vikassheel Insaan Party's In Hajipur, candidate is being challenged by RJD's Shiv Paras is younger brother of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan, who has kept himself out of the election this time.

Besides economic development, quota in government jobs and eradication of corruption are among the main electoral issues. However, the BJP is also tom-tomming nationalism and action against

According to political pundits, caste equations will dominate the voting pattern. Thus, the NDA is banking on upper castes and economically backwards besides OBCs and dalits. The grand alliance is hoping to garner votes of OBCs, EBCs, Muslims and Dalits.

More than 87 lakh voters would decide the fate of 82 candidates on Monday. Tight security arrangements have been made and adequate para-military personnel have been deployed. Surveillance will also be conducted by drones, officials said.

--IANS

ik/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)