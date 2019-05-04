Congress flays Goa CM for playing petty politics

The here on Saturday accused the ruling of trying to play "petty politics" with the office of and claimed Minister was working to appoint a of his choice to settle scores with his BJP arch rival Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, currently facing a disqualification petition.

Addressing the media, State said with a already in place there was no ostensible reason to appoint a and it would amount to "misuse" of the constitutional office of Speaker.

"They wanted to conduct the Speaker's election on May 20. The idea was done away with because of pressure that built up after the plan got leaked. Now they have come up with another idea of a The Minister is desperate to have a His target is his political rival Vishwajit The wants to get him disqualified," Chodankar said.

A pro-tem Speaker is chosen from among legislators to officiate in a newly-elected House and facilitate the Speaker's election.

The Speaker's post fell vacant, after Sawant was appointed Chief Minister of the BJP-led coalition government following death of on March 17.

is officiating as Speaker, but his recent tirade against the BJP leadership has generated a trust deficit between Lobo and senior BJP leaders.

Lobo's office is hearing disqualification case against three BJP legislators and is expected to rule against on May 22. had quit the and joined the BJP soon after the 2017 Assembly poll results were announced.

The Chief Minister and Rane share adjoining constituencies -- Sanquelim and Valpoi -- in North Goa, and have shared an active political rivalry for nearly a decade.

Chodankar also said the trust deficit between Lobo and the state BJP leadership had forced the BJP to appoint a pro-tem Speaker before the disqualification ruling is announced.

Sawant has, however, denied the Congress claims, stating while appointing a Speaker was necessary, his government had not taken a formal decision on the same. "There was a discussion about electing a Speaker, but no decision has been taken on a government level," he said.

--IANS

maya/mag/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)