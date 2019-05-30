Mamata confronts BJP workers chanting Jai Shri Ram

Minister on Thursday lost her cool again and chased a group of youth shouting ' Ram' in front of her convoy on way to in the district.

Banerjee, on her way to address a protest meeting against the alleged "capture" of the municipality by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was about to get into her vehicle after talking to a group of policemen when some youths started shouting ' Ram'.

A furious Banerjee rushed out of her vehicle twice to confront the youth, while issuing a verbal warning to them. "Come here you BJP criminals. If you have guts come in front of me," she said.

"There is a limit of indecent behaviour. I was travelling in a vehicle. These people wearing BJP's headband started abusing me and tried to attack my vehicle," she told the here.

A similar incident had occurred on May 4 at Chandrakona in the district when the Trinamool stepped out from her vehicle to confront people who were raising Lord slogan in front of her convoy.

--IANS

mgr/mag/pcj

