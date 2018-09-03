Mamata leaves for three-day visit to Bengal's Darjeeling

JUST IN
IANS  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday left for a three-day trip to the Darjeeling hills where she would hold a string of meetings including an administrative review of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the development board in the region, an official said.

The GTA meeting will be held in Darjeeling on Tuesday.

Banerjee would also take account of the developmental works done by the various boards constituted by the state government and inaugurate a university during her visit, the official from state secretariat Nabanna said.

On Wednesday, she is scheduled to attend a programme to celebrate Teachers' Day at the Mall in Darjeeling where she would honour teachers from the hills.

The university will be inaugurated in the district's Mungpoo, 33 km east of the hill town Darjeeling.

Banerjee is scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 21:44 IST

