JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Man aboard Saudi Airlines flight unzips in front of woman crew

PIL challenges auctioning of players in IPL

Business Standard

Woman jumps from sixth floor, dies

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A woman who married only last month on Monday allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of an apartment located in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. when the neighbours heard a loud thud and saw the deceased, Ankita, lying in pool of blood on the road.

Ankita was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said.

Ankita married Mukesh Pandey last month, the officer said.

An SDM enquiry has been initiated into the matter and her husband is being interrogated, Singh said. "She had a heated argument with her husband yesterday," he added.

--IANS

sp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements