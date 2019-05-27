Man aboard Saudi Airlines flight unzips in front of woman crew

seems to be on the not only in public places, but also in flights.

In a latest case of sexual offence against woman, a 24-year-old man from flying from to New unzipped his pants on being stopped by a lady cabin staff from lighting a cigarette.

The man has been identified as Abdul Shahid Shamsudeen, a resident of Kottayam in The accused was on board a flight when the incident took place.

According to airport sources in Delhi, Shamsudeen first verbally abused the woman crew member and refused to stop from lighting a cigarette.

"The man created a ruckus. When the woman cabin staff called her colleagues for assistance, the man allegedly unzipped his pants and made obscene gestures," a source said.

After the flight landed in Delhi, the crew members reported the incident to the airport operations control centre following which the (CISF) personnel were informed.

The security personnel then detained the accused and took him to the station. He was handed over to the Police for further legal action.

The accused has been booked under Sections 354 (molestation) and 509 (using word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

