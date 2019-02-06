Man kills wife, lover

A man killed his wife and her alleged lover with a spade in a village in Uttar Pradesh's district.

said Rishi Tomar returned home from Delhi, from where he works, to find his wife Lakshmi, 28, and Deepak, 30, in a compromising position at his house in Badapura village on Tuesday.

In sheer rage, Tomar picked up a spade and killed the two. He later surrendered to the police.

Villagers told the police that and were having an affair for two years.

