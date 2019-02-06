Man kills wife, lover

A man killed his wife and her alleged lover with a spade in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.
Police officer Om Prakash Singh said Rishi Tomar returned home from Delhi, from where he works, to find his wife Lakshmi, 28, and Deepak, 30, in a compromising position at his house in Badapura village on Tuesday.
In sheer rage, Tomar picked up a spade and killed the two. He later surrendered to the police.
Villagers told the police that Lakshmi and Deepak were having an affair for two years.
--IANS
bk/pg/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
