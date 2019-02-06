Two honour killings in a week in Rajasthan

In two separate cases of suspected honour killing in a week, two men were brutally lynched in Sriganganagar and districts of

Harjit Singh was beaten with rods and sticks allegedly by family members of a girl whom he had an affair with, after being tied to a tree in Rawla area of Sriganganagar on Monday, police sources said.

have arrested the girl's grandfather Surmukh Singh, father and her uncle in the case.

Police confirmed that the deceased and the girl's family knew each other and the girl's family objected to their relationship. The village panchayat had ordered Harjit to stop visiting her place, which he refused. On Monday, the girl's family tied him to a tree and started thrashing him.

Harjit's family reached the spot to find him hanging from a tree and rushed him to a hospital. He was revived and brought back home. However, on Tuesday morning, he again had to be taken to government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Amarjit Chawla, station said, "We are investigating the case and have ordered for the phone call details of all those involved in the case. The girl had reportedly called up Harjit at midnight and all of her relatives were awake all night."

Earlier on Sunday, was beaten to death in by family members of a girl he was in a relationship with. The accused are absconding.

Police sources said that Ranveer's brother had registered a complaint with them that at around 2 am, his brother had been taken away by some villagers and beaten to death.

Gopiram, sub-inspector, said that the deceased was married as a minor, but his wife never came to stay with him after her 'gauna'.

