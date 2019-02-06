Pakistan's former PM Gilani stopped from going abroad

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Lahore 

Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani was stopped from leaving Pakistan after his name was found to be on a no-fly list, the media reported.

According to officials, Gilani reached the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Tuesday to catch a flight to South Korea where he was scheduled to attend a conference. But he was at the immigration counter that his name was on the Exit Control List and he could not leave the country, Dawn online reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan's anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau, had in September filed a corruption reference against Gilani and several others for allegedly misusing their authority in an illegal publicity campaign which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

According to the NAB, Gilani and others misused their authority in the illegal publicity campaign through M/S Midas Pvt Ltd, a Lahore-based advertising agency handling the accounts of most major political parties.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:56 IST

