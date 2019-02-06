Andhra Police transfers NRI's murder case to Telangana

The Police on Wednesday transferred the murder case of Florida-based to Telangana.

This was announced by General of Police R.P. Thakur. The decision was taken after the police took legal opinion as Jayaram was murdered in but his body was dumped in

The move came hours after Jayaram's wife lodged a complaint with police station in Hyderabad, demanding that they investigate the case as Jayaram was murdered in the city.

The case was transferred to Telangana a day after the presented the two accused before

Rakesh Reddy, a realtor and the main accused, and his were presented in a court on Wednesday in Nandigama in district of Andhra Pradesh. The court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

The body of Jayaram, 55, who was of Coastal Bank, was found on the back seat of his car off the national highway near Nandiagama close to on January 31.

The said Jayaram was killed over a monetary dispute. It said Reddy murdered Jayaram as the latter had failed to repay a Rs 4 crore loan.

Jayaram, also a Managing of Express TV, a now defunct Telugu channel, had come to from the a few days earlier.

Reddy called him to a house in and killed him. He later shifted the body to Jayaram's car and took it to district and left it in a field adjoining the national highway to make it appear like an accident.

Before shifting the body, spoke to two police officials of over phone.

of and were transferred after their names cropped up during the investigations.

Jayaram's wife has also demanded a probe against his niece Shikha Chowdary, who was allegedly into a relationship with

Jayaram's wife said that after the murder, Shikha barged into their house in She alleged that some key documents and valuables were missing.

