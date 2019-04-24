Man who killed four family members arrested

A jobless man who escaped from Ghaziabad after poisoning and stabbing to death his wife and their three children citing economic deprivation has been held in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

of Police Shlok Kumar said that Sumit Kumar's arrest was made in Udupi.

On Sunday, Sumit Kumar, a resident of Indirapuram, killed his wife (32), son (5) and twin children (4) and (4) by giving them sleeping pills in liquid and then stabbed them with a knife.

Before fleeing, he told his that he had killed his wife and children and was going to kill himself and left for an unknown destination

--IANS

sps/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)