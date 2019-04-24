Court stays NBW against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra

A on Wednesday stayed non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy and chief in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Surender Kumar Sharma.

stayed the NBWs against the leaders and listed the matter for further hearing on April 29.

The warrants were issued on Tuesday observing that they have failed to appear before the court. Later in the day, Kejriwal's moved an application seeking the stay.

Sharma alleged that in 2013, the (AAP) approached him to contest the elections on a party ticket, saying that Kejriwal was pleased with his However, he was later denied the ticket.

Sharma claimed that on October 14, 2013 articles in leading newspapers carried "defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons" which lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

was a member of the of the AAP till 2015, when he quit the party to launch

