defending champion Manchester City rolled to a 3-0 win over last-place Huddersfield, continuing to chase leader Liverpool.

Brazilian full back Danilo got the Citizens on the scoreboard 18 minutes into the game on Sunday night, when he fired a shot that was deflected by German center back past Danish Jonas Lossl, reports news.

After the intermission, German stole the limelight, assisting on City's second goal and then scoring to make it 3-0.

In the 54th minute, Sane sent a precise cross into the area and attacking made the most of it, allowing the former Schalke to collect his 23rd assist since the beginning of the last campaign, the most assists over this time.

Sane moved five assists clear off second-place Sterling, which played 18 decisive passes throughout the same period.

Just two minutes later, forward set up Sane for City's third goal.

After the win, City has 56 points, good for the second spot in the standings but four points back of Liverpool, which earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over on Saturday.

