Argentine defender Maidana joins Deportivo Toluca

Former Argentine international centre-back Jonatan Maidana has joined Mexico's Deportivo Toluca after parting ways with Copa Libertadores champions River Plate.
The 33-year-old arrived in Mexico on Sunday after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Liga MX outfit, reports Xinhua news agency.
"I'm very grateful to Toluca for bringing me here," the defender told reporters. "Now I have to change the chip and adapt as quickly as I can to the team. The Mexican league is very competitive and this is a great club with a very strong squad."
Maidana joins compatriots Federico Mancuello and Emmanuel Gigliotti as well as Colombian Felipe Pardo as Toluca's new signings for 2019.
Capped five times for Argentina's national team, Maidana has won the Copa Liberadores twice: with Boca Juniors in 2007 and River Plate in 2018.
