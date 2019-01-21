Argentine defender Maidana joins Deportivo Toluca

Former Argentine international centre-back has joined Mexico's Deportivo after parting ways with champions

The 33-year-old arrived in on Sunday after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Liga MX outfit, reports

"I'm very grateful to for bringing me here," the defender told reporters. "Now I have to change the chip and adapt as quickly as I can to the team. The is very competitive and this is a great club with a very strong squad."

Maidana joins compatriots and as well as Colombian as Toluca's new signings for 2019.

Capped five times for Argentina's national team, Maidana has won the Copa Liberadores twice: with Boca Juniors in 2007 and in 2018.

--IANS

gau/mr

