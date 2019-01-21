Messi outshines Dembele in 3-1 Barcelona win over Leganes

What started as the first big night for Ousmane Dembele with turned into another shining exhibition by Leo Messi, who was only half hour in the game but time enough for him to power the team to a 3-1 win over Leganes.

watched the first 66 minutes of the game from the bench on Sunday night, a disappointment for many fans.

But everything changed when took to the field, where until then Ousmane Dembele had been the and who kicked off the scoring at minute 32 by finishing off a pass from Jordi Alba, reports news.

Dembele's eighth goal in above all served for the Frenchman to regain faith in himself.

Leganes was still in the game, however, and at minute 57, Braithwaite controlled a pass from En-Nesyri and put a shot from the penalty box into the net: the match was all tied up at 1-1.

The tie changed Valverde's ideas, so that seven minutes later he decided to put and Rakitic in to replace Aleña and Arthur.

But there were more complications: Dembele, who had been Barca's top until then, left the game with an at minute 66.

Five minutes later, with Messi now in the game, struck again. He booted the ball, Cuellar blocked it and took over to make the score 2-1 at minute 71.

And it was Messi who finally won the game, working with to slam the ball into the net at minute 92.

