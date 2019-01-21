Pliskova beats Muguruza, enters Australian Open quarters

of the played her best to beat Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and move into the last eight of here on Monday.

Muguruza, seeded 18th, could only stay afloat early in the first set when she broke her 7th-seed opponent for the only time, reports news.

However, the Czech slammed 23 winners and five aces with only three unforced errors to seal her eighth win against the former world No. 1.

Pliskova will now play the winner of Monday's match between Romania's No. 1- seed and 16th-seed of the in the next round.

--IANS

kk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)