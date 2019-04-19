Manipur CM did not jump queue to vote: CM's office

N. Singh did not jump the queue to vote on Thursday during the polling for the Inner Lok Sabha seat, his office said on Friday.

It said that Singh reached the polling station around 9 a.m. and those present included five women relatives of the Chief Minister, apart from and security personnel.

The release from the Office of said there was no queue at the entrance of the model polling station and there was no jumping the queue.

"The respects all electors of the state and respects equality of all voters," it said.

The release referred to an IANS report which had said that the Chief Minister had jumped the queue to cast his vote.

