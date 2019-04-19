Sushma urges Indians in Tripoli to leave immediately

on Friday called upon relatives of Indians residing in to ask them to leave the Libyan capital immediately, saying the situation there is fast deteriorating.

"Even after massive evacuation from and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in The situation in is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational. Please ask your relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately. We will not be able to evacuate them later," she tweeted.

The (WHO) said on Friday that 213 people have been killed and 1,009 others injured in the fighting between the UN-backed and the east-based in and around Tripoli.

The Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April to take over Tripoli where the UN-backed government is based.

has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

had earlier evacuated its entire contingent of 15 personnel who were deployed in Tripoli.

