Manipur Governor, CM jump queue to vote

Governor and Singh jumped the queues to vote in the election to the Inner Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

Voters, some of who who had lined up even before the polling stations opened at 7 a.m., were not amused.

Some pointed out that many other politicians had stood patiently in queues along with the general people.

Heptulla's name is registered in the constituency under which the

"I am very happy to exercise the franchise... I urge all voters to vote to choose their MPs who will champion their cause," she told the media later.

The and his wife voted in a polling booth under the constituency.

There are 9.28 lakh eligible voters and 11 candidates in this phase. Polling in the Outer constituency was held on April 11.

--IANS

il/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)