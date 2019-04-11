Maoist killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

A Maoist was killed in an encounter on Thursday in district of after the extremists attacked security personnel deployed for helipad sanitization duty, officials said.

The Maoists triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast followed by firing on the security personnel on Orccha area of Narayanpur, the officials said.

In the retaliatory firing, one Maoist was killed, they said.

Further details are awaited.

