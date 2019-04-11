8 policemen among 15 killed in Afghan clash

Eight policemen and seven militants were killed in a fighting in Afghanistan's province on Thursday, officials said.

A group of militants attacked security checkpoints in district and the police returned fire triggering gun battle, security was cited as saying by

Six militants and 10 security personnel were injured in the clash, the said, adding that other militants fled the scene after the arrival of reinforcement in the area.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)