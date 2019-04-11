8 policemen among 15 killed in Afghan clash

Eight policemen and seven militants were killed in a fighting in Afghanistan's Kunduz province on Thursday, officials said.
A group of Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in Chardara district and the police returned fire triggering gun battle, security official Abdul Hadi Jamal was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.
Six militants and 10 security personnel were injured in the clash, the official said, adding that other militants fled the scene after the arrival of reinforcement in the area.
