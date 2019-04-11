Moon to meet Trump on stalled N. Korea dialogue

South Korean is in the US for talks with his American counterpart that will focus on ways to bring North back to the dialogue table over denuclearization.

Moon's visit on Wednesday followed Trump's second meeting with North Korean leader held in Talks between and have since stalled as the summit in late February ended abruptly and without a deal.

The Moon-Trump summit will be held on Thursday following talks between the South Korean and key US players in the denuclearization talks with that include and John Bolton, according to an from Seoul's presidential office.

Trump earlier asked his South Korean counterpart to help facilitate his future dialogue with Kim. Moon has so far held three bilateral meetings with Kim and is now pushing for a fourth one, reported.

Moon was also scheduled to meet US Vice before his summit with Trump.

"The upcoming (South Korea-US) summit comes on a joint view that consultation between the two is important to quickly revive the momentum for dialogue following the summit," Kim Hyun-chong, a of the at the Presidential Palace, said earlier.

Moon is widely expected to encourage Trump to continue personally engaging with the North under the so-called "top-down" approach to denuclearization, the report said.

The South Korean President will head back home later Thursday.

