2 CRPF officers hurt in Maoist ambush in Maharashtra (2nd Lead)

Just a day ahead of polling here, Maoists on Wednesday carried out an attack on a CRPF contingent being deployed for election duty, injuring two Sub-inspectors, official sources said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists occurred at around 4 p.m. in Gatta village in Etapalli tehsil through which a team of CRPF's 191 Battalion was passing.

Sub-inspectors and were injured in the blast. Both were rushed to a hospital in Nagpur, an of said. While Patel badly injured his lower limbs, their conditions were reported to be stable.

The attack came a day after a BJP MLA and four policemen were killed by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

Gadchiroli-Chimur, along with six other Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, go to the polls in the first phase on Thursday.

--IANS

