2 CRPF officers hurt in Maoist ambush in Maharashtra (2nd Lead)

Just a day ahead of polling here, Maoists on Wednesday carried out an attack on a CRPF contingent being deployed for election duty, injuring two Sub-inspectors, official sources said.
The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists occurred at around 4 p.m. in Gatta village in Etapalli tehsil through which a team of CRPF's 191 Battalion was passing.
Sub-inspectors Sunilkumar Patel and Rajukumar Ranjan were injured in the blast. Both were rushed to a hospital in Nagpur, an officer of Gadchiroli Police said. While Patel badly injured his lower limbs, their conditions were reported to be stable.
The attack came a day after a BJP MLA and four policemen were killed by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.
Gadchiroli-Chimur, along with six other Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, go to the polls in the first phase on Thursday.
--IANS
qn/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU