2 CRPF officers hurt in Maoist ambush in Maharashtra (2nd Lead)

IANS  |  Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) 

Just a day ahead of polling here, Maoists on Wednesday carried out an attack on a CRPF contingent being deployed for election duty, injuring two Sub-inspectors, official sources said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists occurred at around 4 p.m. in Gatta village in Etapalli tehsil through which a team of CRPF's 191 Battalion was passing.

Sub-inspectors Sunilkumar Patel and Rajukumar Ranjan were injured in the blast. Both were rushed to a hospital in Nagpur, an officer of Gadchiroli Police said. While Patel badly injured his lower limbs, their conditions were reported to be stable.

The attack came a day after a BJP MLA and four policemen were killed by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

Gadchiroli-Chimur, along with six other Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, go to the polls in the first phase on Thursday.

--IANS

qn/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 21:00 IST

