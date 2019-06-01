JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under severe heat wave

Business Standard

Maoists kill man after terming him police informer

IANS  |  Ranchi 

Maoist guerrillas shot dead a man in Jharkhand's Lohardaga on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, the Maoists had abducted Dileep from his house in Bulbul village in Lohardaga district on Friday night. His bullet ridden body was found on Saturday morning.

Terming Dileep a police informer, the Maoists had threatened him earlier. Following the threats the victim had taken shelter in a police station and had returned to his village only four-five days ago.

--IANS

ns/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU