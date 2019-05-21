Markets surge: Sensex hits record high

Markets hit record highs on Tuesday's openning session extending their rally for the second day running as the rose over 100 points to an all-time high of 39,571.73 in early trade.

The Sensex touched a fresh life time high of 39,571.73 during the opening session of the trade on Tuesday.

At 9.29 a.m., it was trading at 39,463.23, up 110.56 points or 0.28 per cent after it opened at 39,449.45 from its Monday's close of 39,352.67.

The Nifty was trading at 11,855.15, over 26 points or 0.23 per cent higher. It opened at 11,863.65 after closing at 11,828.25 on Monday.

The gains came as most exit polls on Sunday predicted that the BJP-led NDA will comfortably win a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. The poll results are scheduled on May 23.

