Youngest US Congresswoman to give colleagues Twitter lessons

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman to serve in the US Congress, is set to give her Democratic colleagues in the of Representatives lessons on how to use in a more effective way.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, will be leading the discussion along with fellow Democrat, of Connecticut, on Thursday to "discuss how they use as an effective and to connect with their constituents" and "the importance of digital storytelling", quoted a notice sent to Democratic members, as saying on Wednesday.

The young Congresswoman, who represents New York's 14th District, has 2.4 million followers on her campaign handle, surpassing Nancy Pelosi's 2 million followers on her official account.

She frequently hits back at critics on the platform which goes viral.

Earlier this month a video of Ocasio- gleefully dancing when she was in college surfaced on Twitter, where the poster of the clip described the Congresswoman as a "clueless nitwit".

Ocasio- shot back at critics by posting a video on Twitter of her dancing in front of her congressional office with the caption, "I hear the GOP (Republicans) thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!"

The video has garnered 20.5 million views.

She also uses to speak directly to constituents and viewers in a way members of have rarely done before, said.

Ocasio- frequently hosts " Live" sessions where she answers questions submitted by viewers on the platform. One of her accounts has amassed 1.8 million followers.

The freshman Democrat took office in January after running an efficient grassroots campaign in where she unseated former Joe Crowley, who was the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House and a 10-term in

