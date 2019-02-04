McCullum announces retirement from Big Bash League

Eyeing a career in coaching, swashbuckling former has announced his retirement from Australia's domestic tournament - (BBL).

McCullum, who retired from international in 2016, shared the decision with his teammates at Heat on Sunday. The 37-year-old, however, said he would continue to feature in other T20 leagues around the globe before beginning his career as a

"I will continue to play T20 in 2019 in various competitions around the world and will then look to transition into a coaching career. The prospect of being able to transfer the skills, experience and leadership... is very exciting," was quoted as saying by the ICC on Monday.

"I have absolutely loved playing for the Heat. The fans have been amazing and I have enjoyed seeing the pleasure they get from coming to our matches and having fun. I have had a great time playing with my teammates, and it was a privilege to captain them. Coming into each year before the start of the competition was always a highlight," he remarked.

Earlier, McCullum, the former Kiwi skipper, had gone unsold for this year's edition of the (IPL).

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)