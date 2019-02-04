Golfer Gursimar looks to keep momentum in 3rd leg of Hero WPT

Fresh from her win in the second leg, will look to continue the momentum as the third leg of the Hero womens Pro Tour starts at the Kensville and Country Club here on Tuesday.

Gursimar, a consistent performer, will face a stiff challenge from Amandeep Drall, the runner-up in the second leg, Neha Tripathi (winner of the first leg) and Tvesa Malik, winner of the Hero Order of Merit in 2018.

The event, which carries a prize purse of Rs. 8 lakh, will also feature and Afshan Fatima, two talented stars waiting to strike this season.

Sifat Alag, and will go out in the first leg, while Khushi Khanijau, Mehar Atwal and Amandeep are in the second group followed by Afshan Fatima, Gaurika and Komal Chaudhary.

Jyotsna Singh, Anousha Tripathi and Tvesa are in the fourth group and then Smriti Mehra, Gursimar and Siddhi Kapoor are in the fifth group.

Ishavari Prasanna, Dolma Rawat and Neha are in the penultimate group with Lavanya Tatiwala, and in the final group.

